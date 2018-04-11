BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Flyweight Carly McNaul into semi-finals
Flyweight McNaul secures Commonwealth medal
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Belfast flyweight Carly McNaul will win at least a bronze medal for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games after stopping Ayisat Oriyomi in the second round.
The Nigerian looked to have won the first round of the quarter-final contest but then tired and her corner threw in the towel.
Video available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired