Commonwealth Games: Jersey sports people reaping benefits of international competition

Harry Shalamon became the first swimmer representing Jersey ever to make a final at the Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Commonwealth Games team boss hopes islanders appreciate the benefit the event has had for competitors.

Despite not winning a medal - Jersey's last came in 1990 - Morag Obarska says the island team has been successful

Swimmer Harry Shalamon, who made the 50m backstroke final, achieved personal bests in every event he entered.

Fellow swimmer Gemma Atherley did likewise, while Sam Dawkins broke the island 200m record and all three Jersey gymnasts made their all-around finals.

"It just shows what international competition can do for the levels of performance," Obarska told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Hopefully that's fed back to Jersey and they can see the benefits of getting off-island competition because that's where you're going to get your personal bests.

"The athletes are totally inspired by the people around them and that's when they're going to perform."

But there was disappointment for Jersey's bowlers, with only the men's triples team making it out of the pool stages before losing to Canada.

Rachel MacDonald in the women's singles failed to win a single game in the Gold Coast and it was the same story in the women's pair and women's four events.

"I don't know what you put it down to," Obarska added.

"They came out in plenty of time, they got used to the facilities.

"Sometimes there's been just one point in it, so the fact that you have a loss doesn't show the actual result of the match in its detail - there's been some close matches and they've been unlucky to swing the wrong way."