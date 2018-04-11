Commonwealth Games: Scotland Sevens lose two players to injury

Matt Fagerson, younger brother of Glasgow and Scotland prop Zander, has had to withdraw injured

2018 Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens Venue: Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 13-15 April

Scotland Sevens have been forced to make two injury-enforced changes to their Commonwealth Games squad ahead of this weekend's competition.

Core squad player Gavin Lowe and Glasgow Warriors back-row Matt Fagerson both have hamstring problems.

They have been replaced by Edinburgh back-row Ally Miller and former Glasgow centre Robbie Fergusson, both of whom were part of the extended Sevens squad.

Scotland face Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and South Africa in Pool A.

Those fixtures take place at 02:43 BST, 09:15 and 13:17 respectively on Saturday.

Only the top-ranked team will advance to the semi-finals for a chance to take home a medal, with South Africa the current World Sevens series champions and leaders.