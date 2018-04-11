Commonwealth Games: Scotland Sevens lose two players to injury

Matt Fagerson in action for Glasgow Warriors
Matt Fagerson, younger brother of Glasgow and Scotland prop Zander, has had to withdraw injured
2018 Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens
Venue: Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 13-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Scotland Sevens have been forced to make two injury-enforced changes to their Commonwealth Games squad ahead of this weekend's competition.

Core squad player Gavin Lowe and Glasgow Warriors back-row Matt Fagerson both have hamstring problems.

They have been replaced by Edinburgh back-row Ally Miller and former Glasgow centre Robbie Fergusson, both of whom were part of the extended Sevens squad.

Scotland face Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and South Africa in Pool A.

Those fixtures take place at 02:43 BST, 09:15 and 13:17 respectively on Saturday.

Only the top-ranked team will advance to the semi-finals for a chance to take home a medal, with South Africa the current World Sevens series champions and leaders.

Scotland Sevens squad for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
NameClub
Glenn BryceEdinburgh Rugby
Robbie FergussonCore Scotland Sevens player
Jamie FarndaleCore Scotland Sevens player
James FlemingCore Scotland Sevens player
Nyle GodsmarkCore Scotland Sevens player
Darcy GrahamEdinburgh Rugby
George HorneGlasgow Warriors
Ruaridh JacksonGlasgow Warriors
Lee JonesGlasgow Warriors
Ally MillerEdinburgh Rugby
Max McFarlandCore Scotland Sevens player
Jo NayacavouCore Scotland Sevens player
Scott Riddell (captain)Core Scotland Sevens player

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired