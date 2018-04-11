BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Botswana's Amantle Montsho wins gold in 400m
Botswana's Montsho wins 400m gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Botswana's Amantle Montsho finishes strongly to take gold in the women's 400m with a time of 50.15 seconds at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.
