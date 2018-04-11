BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Robbie Grabarz fails in high jump final

'Oh no!' - Grabarz flops in high jump

England's Robbie Grabarz crashes out of the men's high jump final early, despite being the pre-event favourite for gold.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Jamaican Praught stuns Kenyans in steeplechase

