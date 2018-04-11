BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia cruise past England to reach gold medal match
Australia cruise past England to reach gold medal match
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Australia beat England 2-0 in the semi-final of the men's beach volleyball to reach the gold medal match.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: BBC Breakfast's Bushell slips into pool mid-interview
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired