BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Rosie Eccles & England's Sandy Ryan to fight for 69kg gold
It's Wales v England for women's 69kg boxing gold
Wales' Rosie Eccles and England's Sandy Ryan win their semi-final bouts to set up a mouth-watering 69kg gold medal fight, with the loser guaranteed a silver medal.
