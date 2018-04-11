BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher defends 1m springboard title
'Never in doubt' - Laugher defends 1m springboard title
England's Jack Laugher retains his 1m springboard title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, with Scotland's James Heatly taking the bronze medal.
