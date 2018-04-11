BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's Aisha Praught stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase
Jamaican Praught stuns Kenyans in steeplechase
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Jamaica's Aisha Praught stuns Kenyan athletes Celliphine Chespol and Purity Kirui to snatch gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland's McMath wins double trap gold & Isle of Man get first medal
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired