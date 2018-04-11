Commonwealth Games: Shooter Tim Kneale wins Isle of Man's first medal in Gold Coast
Shooter Tim Kneale has won the Isle of Man's first medal at this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The 35-year-old finished second in the individual double trap to earn a silver to go with his bronze from Delhi eight years ago.
Kneale said: "This is the highlight of my career and it means the world."
He finished with a score of 70 in the final - four targets behind Scotland's David McMath with India's Ankur Mittal third.