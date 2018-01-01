Commonwealth Games: Road - Men's Road Race

From the section

Rank Country Name Time Average speed 1 AUS Steele Von Hoff 3:57:01 42.605 2 WAL Jonathan Mould 3:57:01 42.605 3 SA Clint Hendricks 3:57:01 42.605 4 NI Mark Downey 3:57:01 42.605 5 NZ Hayden McCormick 3:57:01 42.605 6 NZ Shane Archbold 3:57:01 42.605 7 GGY Tobyn Horton 3:57:01 42.605 8 ENG Thomas Stewart 3:57:01 42.605 9 AUS Cameron Meyer 3:57:01 42.605 10 NZ Samuel Gaze 3:57:04 42.596 11 NZ James Oram 3:57:10 42.578 12 ENG Ian Bibby 3:57:12 42.572 13 NZ Jack Bauer 3:57:22 42.542 14 WAL Luke Rowe 3:57:54 42.446 15 CYP Andreas Miltiadis 3:57:58 42.435 16 NZ Jason Christie 3:57:58 42.435 17 SCO Mark Stewart 3:57:58 42.435 18 SA Brendon Davids 3:57:58 42.435 19 KEN Suleiman Kangangi 3:57:58 42.435 20 UGA Charles Kagimu 3:57:58 42.435 21 RWA Jean Claude Uwizeye 3:57:58 42.435 22 NI Cameron Orr 3:57:58 42.435 23 RWA Didier Munyaneza 3:58:00 42.429 24 RWA Bonaventure Uwizeyimana 3:58:01 42.426 25 AUS Mathew Hayman 3:58:07 42.408 26 ENG Christopher Latham 3:59:08 42.227 27 SA Bradley Potgieter 3:59:08 42.227 28 NI Marc Potts 3:59:08 42.227 29 GGY James Mclaughlin 3:59:11 42.219 30 MRI Christopher Rougier-Lagane 3:59:11 42.219 31 WAL Dylan Kerfoot-Robson 3:59:35 42.148 32 IOM Jake Kelly 3:59:35 42.148 33 GGY Jack English 3:59:35 42.148 34 IOM Leon Mazzone 3:59:35 42.148 35 SCO Grant Ferguson 3:59:35 42.148 36 NAM Tristan De Lange 3:59:35 42.148 37 RWA Joseph Areruya 3:59:39 42.136 38 SA Nicholas Dlamini 3:59:39 42.136 39 KEN Salim Kipkemboi 3:59:39 42.136 40 NAM Dan Craven 3:59:39 42.136 41 WAL Peter Kibble 3:59:39 42.136 42 ENG Harry Tanfield 3:59:39 42.136 43 AUS Mitchell Docker 3:59:39 42.136 44 NAM Dirk Coetzee 4:05:45 41.091 45 JEY Daniel Halksworth 4:06:26 40.977 46 AUS Alexander Edmondson 4:06:36 40.949 47 AUS Callum Scotson 4:06:36 40.949 48 CAN Michael Foley 4:07:59 40.720 49 MRI Alexandre Mayer 4:07:59 40.720 50 IOM Thomas Mazzone 4:08:16 40.674

For a full list of non-finishing competitors visit the Commonwealth Games website