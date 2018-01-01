Commonwealth Games: Road - Men's Road Race

RankCountryNameTimeAverage speed
1AUSSteele Von Hoff3:57:0142.605
2WALJonathan Mould3:57:0142.605
3SAClint Hendricks3:57:0142.605
4NIMark Downey3:57:0142.605
5NZHayden McCormick3:57:0142.605
6NZShane Archbold3:57:0142.605
7GGYTobyn Horton3:57:0142.605
8ENGThomas Stewart3:57:0142.605
9AUSCameron Meyer3:57:0142.605
10NZSamuel Gaze3:57:0442.596
11NZJames Oram3:57:1042.578
12ENGIan Bibby3:57:1242.572
13NZJack Bauer3:57:2242.542
14WALLuke Rowe3:57:5442.446
15CYPAndreas Miltiadis3:57:5842.435
16NZJason Christie3:57:5842.435
17SCOMark Stewart3:57:5842.435
18SABrendon Davids3:57:5842.435
19KENSuleiman Kangangi3:57:5842.435
20UGACharles Kagimu3:57:5842.435
21RWAJean Claude Uwizeye3:57:5842.435
22NICameron Orr3:57:5842.435
23RWADidier Munyaneza3:58:0042.429
24RWABonaventure Uwizeyimana3:58:0142.426
25AUSMathew Hayman3:58:0742.408
26ENGChristopher Latham3:59:0842.227
27SABradley Potgieter3:59:0842.227
28NIMarc Potts3:59:0842.227
29GGYJames Mclaughlin3:59:1142.219
30MRIChristopher Rougier-Lagane3:59:1142.219
31WALDylan Kerfoot-Robson3:59:3542.148
32IOMJake Kelly3:59:3542.148
33GGYJack English3:59:3542.148
34IOMLeon Mazzone3:59:3542.148
35SCOGrant Ferguson3:59:3542.148
36NAMTristan De Lange3:59:3542.148
37RWAJoseph Areruya3:59:3942.136
38SANicholas Dlamini3:59:3942.136
39KENSalim Kipkemboi3:59:3942.136
40NAMDan Craven3:59:3942.136
41WALPeter Kibble3:59:3942.136
42ENGHarry Tanfield3:59:3942.136
43AUSMitchell Docker3:59:3942.136
44NAMDirk Coetzee4:05:4541.091
45JEYDaniel Halksworth4:06:2640.977
46AUSAlexander Edmondson4:06:3640.949
47AUSCallum Scotson4:06:3640.949
48CANMichael Foley4:07:5940.720
49MRIAlexandre Mayer4:07:5940.720
50IOMThomas Mazzone4:08:1640.674

For a full list of non-finishing competitors visit the Commonwealth Games website

