2018 Commonwealth Games: Cycling: Cross Country - Men's

RankNameCountryResultTime Behind
1Samuel GazeNZL1:17:36+0:00
2Anton CooperNZL1:17:36+0:00
3Alan HatherlyRSA1:17:56+0:20
4Ben OliverNZL1:18:41+1:05
5Frazer ClachertyENG1:19:14+1:38
6Leandre BouchardCAN1:19:15+1:39
7Daniel McConnellAUS1:19:59+2:23
8Cameron OrrNI1:20:06+2:30
9Grant FergusonSCO1:22:29+4:53
10Nicholas CorlettIOM1.26.20+8:44
11Dylan Kerfoot-RobsonWAL1:26:37+9:01
12Tristan De LangeNAM1:26:59+9:23
13James RoeGGY1:27:06+9:30
14Rhys HidrioJEY1:27:42+10:06
15Andreas MiltiadisCYP1:28:18+10:42
16Michael SerafinGGYLAP+9:43
17Marc PottsNILAP+9:16
18Phetetso MoneseLESLAP+9:11
19Tumelo MakaeLESLAP+11:07
20Oliver LowthorpeJEYLAP+9:27
21Andrew ColverGGYLAP+9:20

