BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell slips into pool mid-interview
BBC Breakfast's Bushell slips into pool mid-interview
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell's interview with a group of England's swimmers, including Adam Peaty, takes a turn for the worse as he accidentally falls in the pool.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: 'That's a bit high!' - A day off with British triathletes
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired