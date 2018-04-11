Commonwealth Games: Dan Wallace to retire from swimming

Dan Wallace has decided to retire from swimming at the age of 25

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Scottish swimmer Dan Wallace says he achieved "more than I ever wanted" as he announced his retirement aged 25.

Wallace won two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games with the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay teams.

Those followed an individual gold and silver, and relay silver, from Glasgow 2014, as well as a World Championships relay gold and Olympics relay silver.

"It was amazing to win two medals at my last Games, my last competition ever," Wallace told BBC Scotland.

"It was obviously a goal of mine to come away with a medal or two, so I'm really happy I've done that."

Wallace burst on to the scene during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago when he won gold in the 400m individual medley.

He had been considering his future for the last two years, but made the final decision three months ago.

"I knew coming into this meet it wasn't going to be based on performance - mentally I was ready for something new," he explained.

"I'd done everything I wanted to do within the sport so it was just about enjoying the last moments, the last Games, and the last chance to represent Scotland.

Dan Wallace (second left) celebrates with his team-mates after winning bronze in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay

"I'm still young, I'm only 25, but I think there's a lot more I can do.

"I'll still try and stay involved in the sport one way or another, but I'd also like to explore some other avenues and see where my talents can take me.

"I'm sure I'll miss it, I'll miss it a lot. You can't really replicate that feeling I had last night in that final and to be a part of a team like this.

"Performance-wise I achieved way more than I ever wanted to do. I went from a boy to being a man, and hopefully did a lot of people proud."

Meanwhile team-mate Duncan Scott, who became the first Scottish athlete to win six medals at a single Games, says he was just delighted to be racing against the world's best swimmers, never mind beating them.

Scott won gold in the 100m freestyle, defeating Olympic champion and home favourite Kyle Chalmers, and South Africa's Chad le Clos.

The 20-year-old added a silver in the 200m individual medley, and four bronze medals.

"I always sit down with my coach before we go to any major meet," he told BBC Scotland. "We looked at the possible medal chances.

"Within the Commonwealth Games, Australia are very strong, Canada, South Africa, England, nation upon nation of great athletes. But we saw some particular medal chances.

"It was just great to execute some races really well individually and it was great to race some of the best guys in the world.

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold

"Kyle Chalmers is a great swimmer, an Olympic champion, so young as well. He won the 200m freestyle and he's someone who is going to be really good in the future. And you've also got Chad le Clos as well who has beaten Michael Phelps, the greatest of all time. Chad le Clos is setting his own legacy, he sets records wherever he goes.

"To be in that field and compete against them at the highest level is amazing, but to beat them is a pretty special moment. Chad le Clos was the first person to come up and say congratulations so he's a great person for our sport and he really is someone to look up to."