BBC Sport - Ben Llewellin 'feels awesome' to follow dad's success

Welsh shooter Ben Llewellin and his former British rally champion father Dai compare who's the better known after Ben's Commonwealth silver medal.

Llewellin junior, 23, came second in the men's skeet at his first Commonwealth Games.

His father Dai won the British Rally Championship in 1989 and 1990 but he says watching his son go for gold was more nerve-racking than driving a rally car.

