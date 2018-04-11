Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold, James Heatly takes bronze

From the section

English diver Jack Laugher retained his Commonwealth Games 1m springboard title and Scotland's James Heatly won bronze on Australia's Gold Coast.

Australia's James Connor took silver, 25.55 points behind Laugher.

Laugher, 23, eased to victory with 438.00 points from his six dives after qualifying in first place.

Heatly, 20, becomes Scotland's first Commonwealth diving medallist since his late grandfather Sir Peter Heatly won gold in 1958.

Jamaica's Yona Knight-Wisdom - who was born and lives in Leeds - finished fourth, while England's Ross Haslam slipped to seventh after a poor fifth dive.

Haslam's brother Jack placed 10th with Scotland's Lucas Thomson, 16, finishing 12th in his first Commonwealth Games final.