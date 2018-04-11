Commonwealth Games: Laugher defends title, Scotland break overseas record

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Never in doubt' - Laugher defends 1m springboard title

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

English diver Jack Laugher successfully defended his 1m springboard title as Scotland surpassed their previous best tally at an overseas Commonwealth Games.

Englishman Laugher won gold with Scotland's James Heatly taking bronze, while England's Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance won synchronised 3m springboard silver.

Shooter David McMath won Scotland's seventh gold medal in the double trap to ensure a historic Games for his nation, after team-mate Linda Pearson had earlier won a bronze in the women's event to equal the tally from Melbourne 2006.

Tim Kneale won silver behind McMath for the Isle of Man's first medal of the Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

But the medals weren't done there for Scotland as Maria Lyle sprinted to silver in the women's T35 100m, while Wales won bronze in the lawn bowls mixed B2/B3 pairs.

England sit second in the medal table on 76 medals, with Scotland seventh, Wales eighth, and Northern Ireland 19th.

Elsewhere, Wales' Rosie Eccles will face England's Sandy Ryan for 69kg boxing gold after both claimed tense semi-final wins.

England's netballers ensured their place in the semi-finals with their first Commonwealth triumph over New Zealand while Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf will play New Zealand for the beach volleyball bronze medal following a semi-final defeat by hosts Australia.

There was disappointment for England's Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz as he crashed out of the men's high jump, but team-mates Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers and Lorraine Ugen all progressed to the final of the women's long jump.

Divers make a splash

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell falls into the pool

Despite being plagued by injury heading into the competition, Laugher, 23, showed no sign of discomfort as he clinched the men's 1m springboard title for the second successive Games - beating silver medallist James Connor of Australia by more than 25 points.

In winning bronze, 20-year-old Heatly became Scotland's first Commonwealth diving medallist since his late grandfather Sir Peter Heatly won gold in 1958, one of five Commonwealth medals he won.

Laugher's medal was England's second in the diving pool of the Games, after team-mates Blagg and Torrance won silver in the women's synchronised 3m springboard.

Blagg and Torrance, who first competed together in January, only had two weeks training before the Games.

Scots make history

Media playback is not supported on this device McMath wins double trap gold and Isle of Man win first medal

McMath, 21, won men's double trap gold to take Scotland's medal tally to 30, securing their best overseas Commonwealth Games performance.

It was a memorable moment too for Kneale - the world record holder in the event - as he won his nation's first medal of the Games.

Earlier, Pearson held her nerve to win bronze for Scotland in the women's double trap before announcing her retirement from the sport.

She told BBC Sport: "Probably at my age, 54, I'm going to retire from Olympic disciplines. So I think this will be it for me."

Mixed fortunes in athletics stadium

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: England's Robbie Grabarz fails in high jump final

Scotland's Lyle capped a day to remember for her nation as she won silver in the women's T35 100m, adding to the bronze medal she won in the event at the Rio Paralympics two years ago.

There was success too for Proctor, 29, as she eased through to the long jump final with a season's best effort of 6.89m, winning her qualifying round.

Sawyers and Ugen also progressed, while English sprinter Dina Asher-Smith finished second in her semi-final to progress to the women's 200m final.

Bianca Williams will join her after qualifying as fastest loser while English team-mate Zharnel Hughes and Northern Ireland's Leon Reid will compete in the men's 200m final on Thursday.

High jumper Grabarz won Olympic bronze at London 2012 yet was making his Commonwealth Games debut in Australia, but it did not have a happy ending as the 30-year-old failed with his three attempts at 2.21m.

Wales and England to go head-to-head

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Rosie Eccles is going for gold

There will be an all-home nations final in the boxing after Wales' Eccles and England's Ryan were victorious in their 69kg semi-finals.

Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara reached the 45-48kg final to guarantee silver, while 10 other home nations fighters are guaranteed bronze medals.

The home nations have now guaranteed 22 medals in the ring. In 2010 they delivered 16, while at Glasgow 2014 the figure was 25.

Red Roses impress

Media playback is not supported on this device 'England have arrived!' - England defeat New Zealand

England's netballers recorded their biggest win over New Zealand to finish top of their group at the Commonwealth Games.

The 54-45 victory maintains the Roses' unbeaten run and they now face favourites Australia or Jamaica in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In Pool B, Scotland lost 57-37 to debutants Uganda, who only missed out on the semi-finals on goal difference while Northern Ireland beat Fiji to finish fourth in Pool A.

Elsewhere on day seven

Wales beat Scotland 13-12 in a dramatic sudden-death end to win bronze in the lawn bowls mixed B2/B3 pairs.

In the men's hockey, England will face favourites Australia in the semi-finals after conceding in the last minute to lose 4-3 to India in Pool B.

The first day of the rhythmic gymnastics saw Wales and England finish fifth and sixth respectively in the team's final, with Welsh gymnast Laura Halford qualifying for four individual finals.

Key action on day eight (all times BST)

01:31: Mountain bike - women's cross-country final with England's Annie Last.

08:31: Lawn bowls - women's triples medal matches involving England.

10:07: Diving - men's 3m springboard final with England's Olympic champion Jack Laugher.

10:30: Athletics - women's 400m hurdles final with Scotland's two-time silver medallist Eilidh Doyle.

11:30: Beach volleyball - women's gold-medal match.

12:38: Athletics - women's 200m final with England's Dina Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams.