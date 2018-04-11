Commonwealth Games: England hockey dealt blow by India

Media playback is not supported on this device India edge out England in hockey thriller

England conceded in the last minute to lose 4-3 to India and must now face favourites Australia in the men's hockey semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

Mandeep Singh scored the winner with 40 seconds to spare to send India top of Pool B, meaning they avoid meeting the unbeaten hosts in the last four.

England top scorer Sam Ward thought he had scored the winner with just minutes to go but Varun Kumar equalised from a penalty corner before Singh's dramatic winner.

India skipper Manpreet Singh had earlier cancelled out David Condon's goal for England before Rupinder Pal Singh's deflected strike went in and Liam Ansell levelled again within two minutes.

England will play Australia in Friday's semi-finals, while India will take on New Zealand.

Australia have conceded just two goals in the competition on their way to topping Pool A.

Wales' women finished bottom of their group after losing 1-0 to Malaysia.