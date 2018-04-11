BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI netballers set up seventh/eighth place match after win over Fiji
NI netballers to chase seventh spot after win over Fiji
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's netballers will have the chance to match their seventh place at the last Commonwealth Games after they earn a 73-46 win over Fiji.
It was a second successive win after Tuesday's win over Barbados and Kyla Bowman and Lisa McCaffrey were delighted with Northern Ireland's display.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired