BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI bowler Gary Kelly content after booking singles quarter-final spot
Kelly content after booking singles quarter-final spot
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland bowler Gary Kelly books his place in the quarter-finals on the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games despite losing his final group game.
Kelly was beaten 21-12 by Canada's Ryan Bester but the Ballymoney says he is content with his form on the drying Gold Coast green.
He will face Australian Aaron Wilson in the last eight.
Video is UK only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired