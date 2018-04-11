Commonwealth Games: Kristina O'Hara into final with NI medals tally now eight

Kristina O'Hara earned a unanimous victory over New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in her semi-final

Northern Ireland boxer Kristina O'Hara is guaranteed a Commonwealth Games silver after winning her semi-final while Brendan Irvine and Steven Donnelly have also secured medals.

Light-fly O'Hara bossed New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny and will face Indonesian great Mary Kom in Saturday's final.

Irvine edged a 4-1 verdict over Botswana's Rajab Mahommed in a tight flyweight quarter-final.

Middleweight Donnelly earned a dominant win over Samoa's Henry Tyrell.

Donnelly, who won bronze at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, was given a standing count in the final round of his quarter-final but had already built up a big lead.

Brendan Irvine (right) was given the verdict in his flyweight quarter-final with Rajab Mahommed (left)

Irvine's fight was a lot closer with the Botswanan sinking to his knees in disappointment after the result was announced.

Mahommed appeared to hold the edge in the opening two rounds in a high-quality contest although Irvine looked to have won the third round.

Four of the judges awarded Irvine a 29-28 verdict with the Botswanan getting the same margin from the other judge.

Women's lightweight Alanna Nihell was beaten by England's Paige Murney on a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

In contrast, O'Hara earned a unanimous victory over New Zealander Benny in her semi-final to set up a final against five-time world champion Kom.

NI now guaranteed eight medals

The victories by Irvine and Donnelly mean Northern Ireland's boxers have now secured six boxing medals with the country's overall Gold Coast haul certain to be at least eight medals.

The Northern Irish boxing team could also secure two further medals later on Wednesday as men's lightweight James McGivern and women's flyweight Carly McNaul are also involved in quarter-finals.

In bowls, women's pair Catherine Beattie and Sandra Bailie missed out on a quarter-finals place after losing their key game 18-10 against Wales which meant that their later 27-8 win over Jersey was academic.

Gary Kelly lost his final singles group game against Canada's Ryan Bester but both players had already reached the quarter-finals.

Northern Ireland's netballers followed up Tuesday's win over Barbados by beating Fiji

Netballers clinch second straight win

Northern Ireland's netballers clinched a second successive victory as they defeated Fiji 73-46 and they will go on to the seventh/eighth place match.

In shooting, 67-year-old David Calvert, chasing a ninth Commonwealth Games medal, is 10th after day one of the individual full bore rifle event.

His team-mate Jack Alexander lies 12th after shooting at 300, 500 and 600 yards on Wednesday.

The competition continues on Thursday before Saturday's closing action over longer ranges.

In table tennis, Ashley Robinson and Paul McCreery are into the last 16 of men's doubles after a straight sets win over their opponents from Tuvalu but Owen Cathcart and Zak Wilson lost to Scots Gavin Rumgay and Craig Howieson.

Badminton brother and sister Sinead and Ciaran Chambers were beaten 21-6 21-12 by Malaysian top seeds Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jemie Lai in the last 32 of the mixed doubles.