Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat overseas Games medal target

From the section

Linda Pearson won bronze in the women's double trap

Scotland surpassed their previous best tally at an overseas Commonwealth Games with 32 medals guaranteed after success in shooting and boxing.

Linda Pearson, 54, won a bronze in the women's double trap to equal the previous best of 29 at Melbourne 2006.

Reece McFadden and John Docherty reached boxing semi-finals in the 52kg and 75kg weight classes respectively.

And David McMath then won Scotland's seventh gold of the Gold Coast Games in the double trap shooting.

McMath, a 21-year-old civil engineering student, came 10th in the World Championships last year but clinched Scotland's 30th medal overall.

McFadden, 22, won an unanimous decision against Pakistan's Syed Muhammad Asif and next fights on Friday for a chance to progress to a gold-medal deciding bout.

Docherty, 20, won a split decision against England's Benjamin Whittaker to reach the 75kg semi-finals.

Earlier Pearson pipped India's Varsha Varman by a single target to take bronze.

Scotland's highest ever medal tally at a Commonwealth Games came on home soil in Glasgow in 2014, when they won 53 medals.