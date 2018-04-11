BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'Unbelievable' - Australia go from gold to last in one failed dive
'Unbelievable' - Australia go from gold to last in one failed dive
Australia's Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith lose their chances of a gold medal after a disastrous final dive leaves them in last place at the Commonwealth Games.
