BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's David McMath wins double trap gold
Scotland's McMath wins double trap gold & Isle of Man get first medal
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's David McMath wins double trap gold, with Tim Kneale, the world record holder, claiming silver and the Isle of Man's first medal of the Games.
