Commonwealth Games: Diving – Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
|Rank
|Starting Order
|Name
|Country
|Result
|1
|4
|Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan
|(AUS) Australia
|284.10
|2
|1
|Alicia Blagg/Katherine Torrance
|(ENG) England
|276.90
|3
|7
|Mun Yee Leong/Nur Dhabitah Sabri
|(MAS) Malaysia
|264.90
|4
|5
|Elizabeth Cui/Yu Qian Goh
|(NZL) New Zealand
|251.70
|5
|6
|Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini-Beauleiu
|(CAN) Canada
|246.78
|6
|3
|Micaela Bouter/Nicole Gillis
|(RSA) South Africa
|238.80
|7
|8
|Maddison Keeney/Anabelle Smith
|(AUS) Australia
|224.31