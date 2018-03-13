Commonwealth Games: Diving – Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard results

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

RankStarting OrderNameCountryResult
14Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan(AUS) Australia284.10
21Alicia Blagg/Katherine Torrance(ENG) England276.90
37Mun Yee Leong/Nur Dhabitah Sabri(MAS) Malaysia264.90
45Elizabeth Cui/Yu Qian Goh(NZL) New Zealand251.70
56Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini-Beauleiu(CAN) Canada246.78
63Micaela Bouter/Nicole Gillis(RSA) South Africa238.80
78Maddison Keeney/Anabelle Smith(AUS) Australia224.31

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired