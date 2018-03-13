Commonwealth Games: Diving – Men's 1m Springboard results
Men's 1m Springboard Preliminary
|Rank
|Starting Order
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Qualified
|1
|1
|Jack Laugher
|England(ENG)
|399.80
|Q
|2
|7
|Yona Knight-Wisdom
|Jamaica (JAM)
|368.15
|Q
|3
|9
|James Heatly
|Scotland (SCO)
|366.05
|Q
|4
|5
|Ross Haslam
|England (ENG)
|363.75
|Q
|5
|15
|Matthew Carter
|Australia (AUS)
|361.45
|Q
|6
|3
|James Connor
|Australia (AUS)
|354.45
|Q
|7
|11
|Ahmad Amsyar Azman
|Malaysia (MAS)
|343.75
|Q
|8
|14
|Muhammad Syafiq Puteh
|Malaysia (MAS)
|306.80
|Q
|9
|2
|Jack Haslam
|England (ENG)
|305.40
|Q
|10
|13
|Tze Liang Ooi
|Malaysia (MAS)
|302.30
|Q
|11
|10
|Lucas Thomson
|Scotland (SCO)
|295.40
|Q
|12
|6
|Kurtis Mathews
|Australia (AUS)
|258.15
|Q
|13
|8
|Liam Stone
|New Zealand (NZL)
|255.90
|Reserved qualification for next phase
|14
|4
|Mark Lee
|Singapore (SGP)
|236.60
|Reserved qualification for next phase
|15
|12
|Sahan Peiris
|Sri Lanka (SRI)
|181.25