BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'England have arrived!' - England reach netball semi-finals
'England have arrived!' - Roses reach netball semi-finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England record their first victory against New Zealand in a Commonwealth Games, winning 54-45 to maintain their 100% record and reach the semi-finals as winners of Pool B.
