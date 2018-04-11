Commonwealth games: England record famous win over New Zealand

England will face either hosts Australia or Jamaica in the last four at the Commonwealth Games

England secured their biggest ever win over New Zealand to reach the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

The 54-45 victory means they remain unbeaten on the Gold Coast.

The Kiwis, who also lost to Malawi earlier in the preliminary stage, now face an anxious wait to see if they qualify for the semis, with their fate out of their hands in Pool B.

