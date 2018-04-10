BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games catch-up day six: Boxers shine in Gold Coast

Audio: Commonwealth catch-up day six

Andy Gray, Rich Hinds and John Kerr bring you their daily review of Northern Ireland's fortunes at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The big news on Tuesday came in boxing with Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker assured of bronze medals at least after winning their quarter-final fights.

BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland also gives his take on the Gold Coast action.

Top Stories

