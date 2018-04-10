BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Walsh and McCormack siblings guarantee boxing medals
Double medal delight for boxing siblings
- From the section Commonwealth Games
English twins Pat and Luke McCormack join brother and sister Aiden and Michaela Walsh, from Northern Ireland, in the boxing medal matches at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
WATCH MORE: Gold Coast Playlist - Ben's pride, netball nail-biter & birthday gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired