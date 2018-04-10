Media playback is not supported on this device Racing for IOM at Commonwealth Games the 'best experience of my life', says Joe Reid

Athlete Joe Reid said representing the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games has been the "experience of his life".

The 22-year-old finished sixth in his 800m heat, clocking one minute 50.03 seconds, and missing out on the final.

"Standing on the start line was absolutely amazing," he told the BBC. "It was the best experience of my life.

"It's not quite the result I wanted but I can't tell you how good it was standing on that start line with those guys and mixing it with the big boys."

"I love the pressure and the atmosphere," he added of his experience on Australia's Gold Coast. "If it was up to me I would compete in a stadium like this every week.

"You don't get to represent the Isle of Man every often and it is great competing against the very best around."

Flag bearer Jake Kelly was the leading Manx rider in the men's time trial

Meanwhile, in the cycling, Manx team captain Anna Christian finished ninth in the women's time trial with Lizzie Holden 10th.

Flag bearer Jake Kelly was the leading Manx rider in the men's event, finishing 21st with Sam Brand 22nd.

In the pool, the island's first ever women's relay team of Niamh Robinson, Laura Kinley, Charlotte Atkinson and Stephanie Brew finished eighth in the 4x100m relay, knocking 20 seconds of the previous Manx record set in 2013.

On the badminton courts, both Benjamin Li and Kimberley Clague both made winning starts to their singles campaigns, winning 2-0 against Zambian opponents.

Elsewhere Clive McGreal lost his second singles match against Jersey's Malcolm de Sousa.