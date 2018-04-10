Commonwealth Games: Scotland lose by one as Northern Ireland claim first win
Scotland suffered late heartbreak against Malawi on day six of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Shooter Bethan Goodwin had the chance to level the score for the Scots in the dying seconds but missed two penalties as her side lost 51-50.
Scotland, who have won one win in four, face Uganda in their final pool B match on Wednesday [07:02 BST].
Having trailed by four goals in the second quarter, Northern Ireland came through 49-39 against Barbados.
They are also back in action on Wednesday [05:02] against Fiji, who are bottom of pool A.