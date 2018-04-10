BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ben's pride, netball nail-biter & birthday gold
Ben's pride, netball nail-biter & birthday gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch the best of the action from day six at the Commonwealth Games, including a Proud moment for England in the pool and a nail-biting finish for Scotland in the netball.
READ MORE: Day 6 round-up
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired