BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Rachael Vanderwal fires England women into basketball semi-finals

Vanderwal fires England into semi-finals

Rachael Vanderwal fires England into the women's basketball semi-finals, scoring 22 points in a 62-40 win against Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Scotland's 'Cinderellas' make basketball semi-finals

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Vanderwal fires England into semi-finals

Video

Proud storms to 50m freestyle gold

Video

Makwala wins men's 400m gold

Video

Australia pip England in close medley relay

Video

Semenya cruises to women's 1500m gold

Video

Scotland's 'Cinderellas' make basketball semi-finals

Video

Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale

Video

Hitchon suffers nightmare hammer final

Video

'I don't want to see a replay' - Pozzi falters in hurdles final

Video

England's Harry Tanfield takes silver in the men's individual time trial

Video

Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2

Video

Simmonds claims women's time trial bronze

Video

'Showman' Jawad wins bronze and celebrates in style

Video

Hursey, 11, shines on individual debut

Video

Vanuatu beat England in beach volleyball quarter-final

Video

Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Video

Sharp-shooting Canada end English hoop dreams

Video

'Fantastic sportsmanship' - England beat Scotland to reach semi-finals

Video

Doyle 'sparkles' en route to 400m hurdles final

Video

Clarke triumphs over Forrest in thrilling final round

Video

Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals

Video

Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win

Video

Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime

Video

New Zealand cruise to victory over Scotland

Video

Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final

Video

Blake misses out on 100m gold after 'running like a kid'

Video

Peaty beaten by millimetres in men's 50m breaststroke

Video

Willstrop ends Commonwealth career with squash gold

Video

A face-plant, a fightback and a shocker - Perry misses out on gold

Video

Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history

Video

Arnold clinches gold and sets new world record in F46 javelin

Video

There's only two Gareth McAuleys

Video

Gold and bronze for England on beam

Video

Wilson wins third gold in horizontal bars

Video

Cyprus' Georgiou pips Wilson to parallel bars gold

Video

'Nailed the jack' - Drama as Wales beat Scotland to bowls gold

Video

New Zealand's Hubbard out of the weightlifting through injury

Video

Australia's O'Hanlon takes victory in T38 100m final

Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired