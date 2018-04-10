BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mageean proud of performance in 1500m final
Mageean proud of performance in 1500m final
Northern Ireland middle distance runner Ciara Mageean says she will take positives from finishing 13th in the women's 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games.
The Portaferry woman clocked 4:07.41 at the Carrera Stadium on the Gold Coast.
South Africa's Caster Semenya won the race in a new Games record and personal best of 4:00.71.
