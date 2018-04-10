BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Cathcart enjoys 'great day' on Gold Coast

Cathcart enjoys 'great day' on Gold Coast

Northern Ireland table tennis teenager Owen Cathcart is delighted to progress from the group stage in the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games.

The 16-year-old from Belfast won both games on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over Sri Lanka's Imesh Ranasingh ensuring a place in the last 32.

