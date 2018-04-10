BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Cathcart enjoys 'great day' on Gold Coast
Cathcart enjoys 'great day' on Gold Coast
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland table tennis teenager Owen Cathcart is delighted to progress from the group stage in the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games.
The 16-year-old from Belfast won both games on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over Sri Lanka's Imesh Ranasingh ensuring a place in the last 32.
