Commonwealth Games: Eight home nations boxers guaranteed a medal

Luke McCormack fought against the home crowd to victory in the 64kg

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

English twins Pat and Luke McCormack were among nine home nations boxers to reach the semi-finals and guarantee at least bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Pat McCormack defeated a Ugandan southpaw in the 69kg, while Luke beat Australia's Liam Wilson at 64kg.

Peter McGrail won every round against Ghana's Samuel Addo at 56kg, as did England team-mate Cheavon Clarke who beat Scotland's Scott Forrest at 91kg.

Rio Olympian Galal Yafai progressed at 46-49kg and Frazer Clarke won in +91kg.

Losing semi-finalists will claim bronze, while the winners will go on to face each other to decide gold and silver.

"You only saw 50% of me there, I'm getting warmed up now," Clarke told BBC Sport after a unanimous points win over Australian Toese Vou Siutu.

The 26-year-old sparred over 50 rounds with Anthony Joshua for his recent world heavyweight title unification win over Joseph Parker.

"I'm not facing many Anthony Joshuas in there," he added.

"It gives me confidence in there. My experience came though there. Sparring with Joshua, I'm ready for anyone.

"The wait to fight here hasn't helped me, I'm a big man, I put weight on easily, so I'm glad to get that one out of the way."

Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh worked much of the three rounds with his back to the ropes to outpoint New Zealand's Leroy Hindley at 69kg.

His compatriot Kurt Walker won through to the medals at 56kg, as did Michaela Walsh in her women's 57kg last-eight bout.

Home nations boxers Sandy Ryan, Rosie Eccles, Kristina O'Hara and Lauren Price had progressed to the medal bouts on Monday.

All nine home nations gold medallists from the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow have now turned over to the professional ranks.

In all, the home nations delivered 25 medals four years ago and while that total is beyond them this time, they will guarantee more medals on Wednesday when more quarter-finals take place.