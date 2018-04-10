Commonwealth Games: England beat Scotland in men's beach volleyball quarters

England's beach volleyball
England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf took the 2-0 victory in 38 minutes
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf beat Scotland's Robin Miedzybrodzki and Seain Cook to reach the semi-finals of the beach volleyball at the Commonwealth Games.

Their compatriots Jessica Grimshaw and Victoria Palmer were beaten by Vanuatu pair Pata Miller and Linline Matauatu at Coolangatta.

Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts are also out.

They lost to Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Canada.

Vanuatu beat England in beach volleyball quarter-final

