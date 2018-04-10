BBC Sport - Racing for IOM at Commonwealth Games the 'best experience of my life', says Joe Reid

Racing for IOM 'best experience of life'

Athlete Joe Reid says wearing the Manx vest in the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast is the "best experience" of his life.

The 22-year-old finished in sixth place in heat of the men's 800m, posting a time of one minute, 50.03 seconds.

He missed out on a place in the final by about four seconds.

