BBC Sport - Racing for IOM at Commonwealth Games the 'best experience of my life', says Joe Reid
Racing for IOM 'best experience of life'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Athlete Joe Reid says wearing the Manx vest in the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast is the "best experience" of his life.
The 22-year-old finished in sixth place in heat of the men's 800m, posting a time of one minute, 50.03 seconds.
He missed out on a place in the final by about four seconds.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired