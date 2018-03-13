Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Triple Jump results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Result
|1
|JAM
|Shanieka Ricketts
|14.52
|2
|JAM
|Kimberly Williams
|14.34
|3
|DMA
|Thea Lafond
|13.92
|4
|LES
|Lerato Sechele
|13.57
|5
|NGR
|Blessing Ibrahim
|13.48
|6
|TRI
|Ayanna Alexander
|13.47
|7
|CMR
|Joelle Sandrine Mbumi Nkouindjin
|13.45
|8
|GUY
|Natricia Hooper
|13.36
|9
|BAH
|Tamara Myers
|13.15
|10
|GHA
|Nadia Eke
|13.05
|11
|GUY
|Natrena Hooper
|12.62
|PNG
|Rellie Kaputin
|NM