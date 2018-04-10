BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Melissa Courtney's 'shock' after 1500m bronze
Melissa Courtney's 1500m bronze 'shock'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Welsh 1500m runner Melissa Courtney says she is in "complete shock" after claiming a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games.
She shaved two seconds off her personal best in what was her first major final.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired