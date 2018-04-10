BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Botswana's Issac Makwala wins men's 400m gold
Makwala wins men's 400m gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Botswana's Isaac Makwala outclasses the field to win the men's 400m title and celebrates his gold medal with some press-ups on the track.
WATCH MORE: 'I don't want to see a replay'- Pozzi falters in hurdles final
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired