BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sharp-shooting Canada end England's basketball hopes
Sharp-shooting Canada end English hoop dreams
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England fail to reach the semi-finals of the men's basketball competition after suffering a 97-79 defeat to Canada.
WATCH MORE: Hursey, 11, shines on individual debut
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired