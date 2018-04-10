BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Anna Hursey, 11, shines on individual debut
Hursey, 11, shines on individual debut
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Anna Hursey, 11, claims victory against Uganda's Halima Nambozo in her first match in the women's singles table tennis event.
WATCH MORE: 'Showman' Jawad wins bronze and celebrates in style
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired