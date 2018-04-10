Commonwealth Games: England's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold

From the section

Commonwealth Games: Proud storms to 50m freestyle gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

English swimmer Ben Proud successfully defended his 50m freestyle title at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 23-year-old clocked 21.35 seconds to beat South Africa's Bradley Tandy and Australia's Cameron McEvoy, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Proud had set a new Games record of 21.30 in the heats.

English team-mate David Cumberlidge finished fourth, missing out on bronze by eight one hundredths of a second.

Victory brought Proud his second medal of the Games, having won 4x100m freestyle silver.

He was disqualified in his 50m butterfly heat for a false start, moments after setting what would have been a new Games record.