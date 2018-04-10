Commonwealth Games: England's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold

Media playback is not supported on this device

Commonwealth Games: Proud storms to 50m freestyle gold
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

English swimmer Ben Proud successfully defended his 50m freestyle title at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 23-year-old clocked 21.35 seconds to beat South Africa's Bradley Tandy and Australia's Cameron McEvoy, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Proud had set a new Games record of 21.30 in the heats.

English team-mate David Cumberlidge finished fourth, missing out on bronze by eight one hundredths of a second.

Victory brought Proud his second medal of the Games, having won 4x100m freestyle silver.

He was disqualified in his 50m butterfly heat for a false start, moments after setting what would have been a new Games record.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired