BBC Sport - Georgia Davies 'proud' to be on podium after winning bronze
Georgia Davies 'proud' to be on podium
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Georgia Davies 'proud' to be on podium again after winning bronze medal in 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Davies was defending her title as she finished on the podium in this event for the third successive Games.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired