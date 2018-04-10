Commonwealth Games: Scotland continue unbeaten basketball run

From the section

Commonwealth Games: Scotland's 'Cinderellas' beat Nigeria to make basketball semi-finals

Scotland's men continued their incredible unbeaten run in basketball to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games.

They narrowly beat Nigeria 66-61 to set up a last-four tie with Australia on Saturday (01:00 BST) after winning all four of their group matches.

England's women also comfortably beat Jamaica 62-40 and will play Canada in Friday's semi-final (09:30 BST).

England's men failed to make it through after losing 97-79 to Canada.