Commonwealth Games: Scotland continue unbeaten basketball run
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's men continued their incredible unbeaten run in basketball to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games.
They narrowly beat Nigeria 66-61 to set up a last-four tie with Australia on Saturday (01:00 BST) after winning all four of their group matches.
England's women also comfortably beat Jamaica 62-40 and will play Canada in Friday's semi-final (09:30 BST).
England's men failed to make it through after losing 97-79 to Canada.