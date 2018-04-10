Commonwealth Games: England fight back against Wales to reach hockey semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2

England men's hockey team fought back from two goals down to beat Wales 3-2 and secure their place in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games.

Sam Ward completed a hat-trick with two minutes to spare to seal victory after Luke Hawker and Ben Francis had put Wales in front before half-time.

England next face India on Wednesday to decide who finishes top of Pool B.

"We were gutted as a squad at half-time but grafted so hard with a brilliant second-half performance," said Ward.

"We worked hard and just stuck to our game plan in the second half and we just needed to have done that from the word go."

Alan Forsyth scored twice for Scotland's men as they suffered a 5-2 defeat by New Zealand.

Scotland's women suffered a 2-0 loss to hosts Australia.