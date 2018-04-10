BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sophie Hitchon fouls out of women's hammer final
Hitchon suffers nightmare hammer final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England Sophie Hitchon suffers a nightmare women's hammer final as the Olympic bronze medallist fouls each of her first three attempts and is eliminated from the competition.
