BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ben Proud storms to 50m freestyle gold
Proud storms to 50m freestyle gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold in 21.35 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired